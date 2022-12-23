Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 136.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.