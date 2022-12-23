Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.61 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

