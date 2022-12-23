The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 389,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
See Also
