Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.