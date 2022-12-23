Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 665 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

CLX stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

