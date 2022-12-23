iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEFA stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

