Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 5,590 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

