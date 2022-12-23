The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 398.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.4 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Shares of MOS opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

