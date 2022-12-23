Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:LHX opened at $204.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
