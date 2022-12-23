BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 118,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

