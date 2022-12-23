Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNF opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

