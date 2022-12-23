Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 34.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,962,000 after purchasing an additional 456,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

