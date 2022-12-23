Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $142,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

