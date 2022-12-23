Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,988 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 106.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,761 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $108,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,803,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $93,302,000 after purchasing an additional 575,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 283,977 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

