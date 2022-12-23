194,318 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 51.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

