Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

