Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 144 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 143,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.2% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

