Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $3.23 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

