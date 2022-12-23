Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $337.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $264.43 and last traded at $264.40. 9,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 281,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

