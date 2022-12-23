Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207,128 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRGR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,701,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,081,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

ProShares Merger ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Merger ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

