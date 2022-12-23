Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.8% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 163,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

