Gradient Investments LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $381.79 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $236.84 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

