Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.29 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.67.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

