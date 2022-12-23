VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 741,640 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after purchasing an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,461,000 after purchasing an additional 431,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $203.50 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $318.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.81.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.