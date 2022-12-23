Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.