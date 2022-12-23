Gradient Investments LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 467,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TTE opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.