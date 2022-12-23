First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Position Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,940 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 556.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

