Gradient Investments LLC Has $41,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

