440 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

Xylem stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

