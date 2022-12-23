ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

