NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 773,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,858,000 after purchasing an additional 136,132 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

