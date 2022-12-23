Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,934 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.