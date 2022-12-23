Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:FN opened at $128.37 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $136.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

