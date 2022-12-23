American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American International Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,251,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

