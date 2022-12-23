Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Okta by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Okta by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Okta by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

Okta stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

