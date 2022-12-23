Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,662 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $125.94 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

