Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

MMSI opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

