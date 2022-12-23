Diversified Trust Co Acquires 5,635 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Asana were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.04. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

