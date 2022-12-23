Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 97,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 889,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

