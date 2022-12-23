Diversified Trust Co Has $621,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

