Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

