Collective Family Office LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 73,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

