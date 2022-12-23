Diversified Trust Co Acquires 720 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 104.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.