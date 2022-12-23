GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 491 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.