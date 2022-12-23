Diversified Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $45,102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 278,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.