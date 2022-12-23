Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

