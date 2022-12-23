The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

