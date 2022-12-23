Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NetEase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

