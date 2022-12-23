Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

