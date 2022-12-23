Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

FIS stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

